Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 912.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

