Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $108,000 Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 284,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 389.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 248,270 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 106.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Further Reading

