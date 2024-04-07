Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $285.53. 269,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,326. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.