Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 13,240,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

