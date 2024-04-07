Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,126 shares during the quarter. Genelux accounts for 1.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Genelux worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genelux by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genelux by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Stock Up 4.2 %

Genelux stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. 120,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GNLX. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

