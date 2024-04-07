Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 287,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

