ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, April 11th (BATS:SVXY)

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

SVXY stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 171,108 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,154.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

