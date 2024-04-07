ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 309.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,582 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned about 1.09% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $61.90. 78,488 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $847.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

