Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.74. 5,099,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

