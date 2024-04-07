Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 0.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $317.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.21. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

