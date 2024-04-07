Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

PRMW opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 145,966 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

