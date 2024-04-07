PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $176.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

