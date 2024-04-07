Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 71,700 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 9.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $48,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,843,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,498,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $27,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,093. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.