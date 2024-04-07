Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 6.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.48% of Kinross Gold worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,368. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.