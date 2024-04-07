Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157,683 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 0.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.31. 423,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,604. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

