Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up about 1.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Equinox Gold worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 766,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 568.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

