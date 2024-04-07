Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises about 12.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $68,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $1,264,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 1,235,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

