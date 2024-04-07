Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

