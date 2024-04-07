Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

