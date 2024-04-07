Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.90.

NYSE:PXD opened at $272.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,857,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,681,000 after buying an additional 1,464,709 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $258,634,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

