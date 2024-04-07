Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 506.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,480 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Pinterest worth $47,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 5,857,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,347. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

