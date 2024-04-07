Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $88.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

