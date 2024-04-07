Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
