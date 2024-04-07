Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.