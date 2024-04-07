Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
NYSE TLK opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
