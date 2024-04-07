Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.64. Perrigo has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 158,144 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

