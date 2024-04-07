PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

