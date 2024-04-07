PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

