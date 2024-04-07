PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

