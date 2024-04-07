Peoples Bank OH Takes $236,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,164 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 3,896,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,431. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

