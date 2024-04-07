Peoples Bank OH Sells 3,753 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.