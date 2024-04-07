Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 7,044 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 297,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

