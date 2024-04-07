Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 2,839 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 2,836,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,210. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

