Peoples Bank OH Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day moving average of $403.01.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

