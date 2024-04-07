Peoples Bank OH Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 573,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,948. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

