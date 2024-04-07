Peoples Bank OH Acquires Shares of 2,447 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $122,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NetApp by 83.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 716,604 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $3,891,706. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,104. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.