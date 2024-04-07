Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 1,505,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

