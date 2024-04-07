Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.13% of Pegasystems worth $46,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock worth $2,781,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,878. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

