Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 3,041,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

