PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.