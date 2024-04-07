Paychex’s (PAYX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.