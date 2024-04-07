Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

PAYX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

