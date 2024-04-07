Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $310,208,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

