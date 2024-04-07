Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

