Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSBD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.