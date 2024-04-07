Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.
Paladin Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
