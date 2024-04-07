Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

