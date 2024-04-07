Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.98. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 36,471 shares.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

