Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

