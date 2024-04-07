PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 3.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

