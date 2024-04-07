Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,459 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $210,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

